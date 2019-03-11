Home > Neighbours

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as Indian poll rules kick in

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Mar 2019 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 02:23 PM BdST

An advertising blitz by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, which saw more than 150 newspaper ads exulting over its performance in 10 days, stopped on Monday, a day after the schedule for the next general election was announced.

The election will be held over seven stages from April 11 in what will be the world's biggest democratic exercise, the Election Commission said on Sunday, when a code of conduct over election campaigning came into force.

Citing the code, the commission said "no advertisements shall be issued in electronic and print media highlighting the achievements of the govt. at the cost of public exchequer".

Leading English-language national dailies including the Times of India, the Hindustan Times and the Indian Express carried no government ads on Monday.

The New Delhi editions of the same three newspapers had 162 government ads between March 1 and March 10, according to Reuters calculations. Of those, 93 were full page.

Most included a picture of Modi and highlighted government initiatives from rural development and solar power to airport infrastructure and social security benefits, among others.

One of the full-page ads took a broad view to highlight 12 achievements in different sectors, saying it was "putting farmers first" and "national security is top priority". It ran with a slogan: "impossible is now possible".

Some people took to Twitter to express their frustration with what they regarded as the excessive advertising.

One user, Dhruv Rathee, last week tweeted a video in which he flipped pages of the Times of India newspaper and said: "Every page you turn has Modi's face on it". The video received nearly 82,000 views. (https://bit.ly/2JeDMtQ)

Another Twitter user, Shashank Rajak, said: "It's so much annoying to read newspapers these days ... Do we really need all this nonsense? Pure waste of OUR money."

Modi faces growing anger about a shortage of jobs and weak farm prices but he is expected to get a popularity boost from his decision to send warplanes into Pakistan to attack an alleged militant site after a Pakistan-based group claimed a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir.

The Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, a government agency which coordinates with ministries on government ads, did not respond to a request for comment. Modi's office also did not respond.

It wasn't immediately clear how much money the government had spent on the ads.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 22, 2019. REUTERS

BJP advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Election staff prepare Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of India's general election at a warehouse in Ahmedabad, India, Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India general elections to begin Apr 11

File Photo: Police arrive at Rakhine State Investment Fair ahead of the opening date in Ngapali beach in Thandwe, Rakhine, Myanmar Feb 20, 2019. REUTERS

Rebels kill 9 in strike on Myanmar police

Indian fighter jet crashes

India's top court appoints arbitration panel for disputed holy site

File Photo

Sonia to fight polls from family bastion

FILE PHOTO: A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part in flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 25, 2017. Reuters

India may prosecute The Hindu over Rafale

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a rally to celebrate after Abhinandan was released by Pakistan, in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2019. Reuters

Will nationalist upsurge help Modi in polls?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.