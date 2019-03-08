Indian Air Force’s fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan

No loss of life was reported as the pilot managed to eject successfully during the crash on Friday afternoon, NDTV reported citing a defence spokesperson and police.

The jet, a MiG-21 Bison, crashed during a routine mission in Bikaner's Shobhasar Ki Dhani area, according to the report.

Attributing sources, NDTV also said the jet took off from Nal when its engine developed technical issues.

Initial inputs suggest that the aircraft malfunctioned due to a bird hit, it added.

A senior police official told the TV channel that police teams were sent to the site of the crash to cordon off the area.

The cause of the accident will be investigated by a Court of Inquiry, according to the report.

The supersonic fighter jet sourced from Russia and first used in the 1960s made headlines recently after Pakistan downed two planes and captured a pilot in a dogfight.

Pakistan retaliated when India targeted militant sites in Pakistan in airstrikes in response the Feb 14 Pulwama attack claimed by a Pakistan-based terrorist group.

MiGs were inducted into the IAF in the 1960s, soon after the India-China war. They were upgraded to the MiG-21 Bison version in 2006, according to NDTV.