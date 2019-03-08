Home > Neighbours

Indian Air Force’s fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Mar 2019 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 07:17 PM BdST

A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force or IAF has crashed in Rajasthan, Indian media have reported.

No loss of life was reported as the pilot managed to eject successfully during the crash on Friday afternoon, NDTV reported citing a defence spokesperson and police.

The jet, a MiG-21 Bison, crashed during a routine mission in Bikaner's Shobhasar Ki Dhani area, according to the report.

Attributing sources, NDTV also said the jet took off from Nal when its engine developed technical issues.

Initial inputs suggest that the aircraft malfunctioned due to a bird hit, it added.

A senior police official told the TV channel that police teams were sent to the site of the crash to cordon off the area.

The cause of the accident will be investigated by a Court of Inquiry, according to the report.

The supersonic fighter jet sourced from Russia and first used in the 1960s made headlines recently after Pakistan downed two planes and captured a pilot in a dogfight.

Pakistan retaliated when India targeted militant sites in Pakistan in airstrikes in response the Feb 14 Pulwama attack claimed by a Pakistan-based terrorist group.

MiGs were inducted into the IAF in the 1960s, soon after the India-China war. They were upgraded to the MiG-21 Bison version in 2006, according to NDTV. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indian fighter jet crashes

India's top court appoints arbitration panel for disputed holy site

File Photo

Sonia to fight polls from family bastion

FILE PHOTO: A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part in flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 25, 2017. Reuters

India may prosecute The Hindu over Rafale

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a rally to celebrate after Abhinandan was released by Pakistan, in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2019. Reuters

Will nationalist upsurge help Modi in polls?

Afghan police officer: An Afghan police officer stands guard near the site of an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

At least 16 killed in bomb, gun attack in eastern Afghanistan

A cropped version of a satellite image shows a close-up of a madrasa near Balakot. REUTERS

Madrasa buildings still remain at scene of Indian bombing

File Photo: Shopkeepers watch the speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, at a shop selling television screens in Karachi, Pakistan Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan cracks down on militants

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.