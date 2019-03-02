A cup of tea for a MiG-21
Social Media Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2019 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 01:56 PM BdST
A Facebook post showing a receipt listing a MiG-21 fighter jet as the price of a cup of tea has drawn criticism the release of captured Indian pilot from Pakistan.
The validity of the cash memo given to the Wing Commander Abhinandan has yet to be confirmed by the Pakistan Air Force.
Following the incident a video was released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Feb 27, showing the pilot looking on as he held a cup of tea while in the custody of Pakistani forces in an undisclosed location.
A post showing the ‘receipt’ for the cup of tea went viral on social media.
The MiG-21, a Russian-made fighter jet, is considered an older version plane. The Pakistani military makes use of US-made F-16 fighter jet.
There are 120 MiG-21 fighter jets in India. The cost of each MiG-21 was $2,900,000 when Russia began to produce the war planes in the late 1950s. Now the jets cost about $25 million each.
Indian military officials also claimed that the release of Abhinandan was slowed for the filming of a video meant to be complimentary to Pakistani troops.
