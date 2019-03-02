A cup of tea for a MiG-21

The validity of the cash memo given to the Wing Commander Abhinandan has yet to be confirmed by the Pakistan Air Force.

Abhinandan's MiG-21 jet was shot down and he was captured by a Pakistani fighter during an aerial clash over the disputed Kashmir region on Wednesday.

Following the incident a video was released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Feb 27, showing the pilot looking on as he held a cup of tea while in the custody of Pakistani forces in an undisclosed location.

A post showing the ‘receipt’ for the cup of tea went viral on social media.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the release of Abhinandan amid tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbouring countries over the Kashmir region. Abhinandan was returned to India at the border near the town of Wagah on Friday.

The MiG-21, a Russian-made fighter jet, is considered an older version plane. The Pakistani military makes use of US-made F-16 fighter jet.

There are 120 MiG-21 fighter jets in India. The cost of each MiG-21 was $2,900,000 when Russia began to produce the war planes in the late 1950s. Now the jets cost about $25 million each.

The release of Abhinandan's video on social media is a violation of Geneva Conventions, India said.

Indian military officials also claimed that the release of Abhinandan was slowed for the filming of a video meant to be complimentary to Pakistani troops.