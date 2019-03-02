Home > Neighbours

A cup of tea for a MiG-21

  Social Media Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2019 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 01:56 PM BdST

A Facebook post showing a receipt listing a MiG-21 fighter jet as the price of a cup of tea has drawn criticism the release of captured Indian pilot from Pakistan.

The validity of the cash memo given to the Wing Commander Abhinandan has yet to be confirmed by the Pakistan Air Force.  

Abhinandan's MiG-21 jet was shot down and he was captured by a Pakistani fighter during an aerial clash over the disputed Kashmir region on Wednesday.

Following the incident a video was released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Feb 27, showing the pilot looking on as he held a cup of tea while in the custody of Pakistani forces in an undisclosed location.

A post showing the ‘receipt’ for the cup of tea went viral on social media.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the release of Abhinandan amid tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbouring countries over the Kashmir region. Abhinandan was returned to India at the border near the town of Wagah on Friday.

The MiG-21, a Russian-made fighter jet, is considered an older version plane. The Pakistani military makes use of US-made F-16 fighter jet.

There are 120 MiG-21 fighter jets in India. The cost of each MiG-21 was $2,900,000 when Russia began to produce the war planes in the late 1950s. Now the jets cost about $25 million each.

The release of Abhinandan's video on social media is a violation of Geneva Conventions, India said.

Indian military officials also claimed that the release of Abhinandan was slowed for the filming of a  video meant to be complimentary to Pakistani troops.

