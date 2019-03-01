Pakistan to lodge UN complaint against India for ‘eco-terrorism’ forest bombing
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2019 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 06:34 PM BdST
Pakistan plans to lodge a complaint against India at the United Nations, accusing it of "eco-terrorism" over air strikes that damaged pine trees and brought the nuclear-armed nations to blows, a government minister said on Friday.
India and Pakistan are amidst their biggest stand-off in many years, with the United States and other global powers mediating to de-escalate tensions between arch-foes who have fought three wars since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.
Indian warplanes on Tuesday bombed a hilly forest area near the northern Pakistani town of Balakot, about 40 km (25 miles) from India's border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. New Delhi said it had destroyed a militant training camp and killed hundreds of "terrorists".
Pakistan denied there were any such camps in the area and locals said only one elderly villager was hurt.
Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam said Indian jets bombed a "forest reserve" and the government was undertaking an environmental impact assessment, which will be the basis a complaint at the United Nations and other forums.
"What happened over there is environmental terrorism," Aslam told Reuters, adding that dozens of pine trees had been felled. "There has been serious environmental damage."
Two Reuters reporters who visited the site of the bombings, where four large craters could be seen, said up to 15 pine trees had been brought down by the blasts. Villagers dismissed Indian claims that hundreds of militants were killed.
The United Nations states that "destruction of the environment, not justified by military necessity and carried out wantonly, is clearly contrary to existing international law", according to the U.N. General Assembly resolution 47/37.
India and Pakistan are also engaged in a diplomatic tussle, with New Delhi vowing to isolate Pakistan over its alleged links to militant groups. Islamabad is currently putting pressure on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to uninvite India's foreign minister from their next meeting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian pilot Abhinandan swallowed papers before being captured by Pakistan villagers
- Pakistan says to re-open airspace for commercial flights on Friday
- Pakistan prepares to return Indian pilot as confrontation cools
- Downed Indian pilot to be returned later on Friday: Pakistan minister
- India bans Kashmiri Islamist party amid conflict with Pakistan
- Social media fake news fans tension between India and Pakistan
- Pakistani PM says Indian pilot to be released Friday as peace gesture
- Pakistan minister says ready to return pilot to ease India tension
- Trump says hopefully India, Pakistan conflict coming to an end
- World powers call for calm as India and Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir
Most Read
- India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation
- Top 20 loan defaulters named, total 266,118 until 2018-end
- Awami League's Atiqul wins Dhaka North mayor by-election with massive margin
- PM Hasina terms Biman pilot, crews ‘heroes of the county’
- Pakistani village asks: Where are bodies of militants India says it bombed?
- Atiqul in Annisul’s chair: From BGMEA boss to Dhaka North City mayor
- Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
- Why do India and Pakistan keep fighting over Kashmir?
- Ekushey Book Fair extended by two days
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers