Pakistan says to re-open airspace for commercial flights on Friday

  Reuters

Published: 01 Mar 2019

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said airspace closed this week amid tensions with neighbouring India would re-open for commercial flights from 4 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Friday.

"We have got instructions that Pakistan is going to re-open airspace for all commercial flights," a CAA spokeswoman said. "Flight operations are due to start from 4 p.m. today."

