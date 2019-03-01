Home > Neighbours

Indian pilot Abhinandan swallowed papers before being captured by Pakistan villagers 

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2019 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 04:13 PM BdST

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman reportedly swallowed secret documents and dumped other papers of his survival kit in a pond before being captured by Pakistani civilians. 

Abhinandan is likely to reach the Wagah border on Friday afternoon where thousands of Indians, some waving flags and singing, gathered on Friday to give him a hero's welcome.

He was handed over to the Pakistan army in a survival-behind-enemy-lines drama that also saw him discharge his pistol in the air to scare off a mob while one of the civilians shot at his leg, reports The Times of India.

The MiG 21 Bison he was flying was shot down during an aerial dogfight with Pakistani air force on Wednesday. His capture had heightened tension between the neighbours, but the standoff has since cooled after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he would be returned as a “peace gesture”.

Recounting the dramatic events leading to the pilot’s capture, Mohammad Razzaq Chaudhry, the chief of Horran village in Pakistan, told the BBC that he ran to the spot along with other villagers when he saw the MiG 21 crashing to the ground.

Abhinandan’s first question on landing was whether he was in India, Chaudhry said. “I had seen the Indian flag on his parachute and knew he was Indian.”

According to the 58-year-old eyewitness, villagers tricked him with an affirmative response, leading the pilot to raise patriotic slogans about India.

However, he was in for a shock. “The boys around him responded by saying, ‘Long live Pakistan!’

Wing Commander Abhinandan then pulled out his gun and fired in the air to intimidate them. The move led to more hostility and the villagers began pelting stones at the pilot, Chaudhury told the BBC.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen in this handout photo released Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

Indian pilot to be returned later on Friday

Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stand guard in front of closed shops during restrictions after Kashmiri separatist called for shutdown to protest the arrest of their leaders in Srinagar February 24, 2019. Reuters

India bans Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami

Students chant slogans under the shade of national flag, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, according to Pakistani officials, during a march in Lahore, Pakistan February 28, 2019. Reuters

Fake news fans tension between India, Pakistan

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen in this handout photo released Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan ready to return pilot to ease tension

An India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu Feb 26, 2019. REUTERS

Calls for calm as India, Pakistan trade fire

India, Pakistan conflict coming to an end: Trump

BSF on alert at border

Photo via Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation’s website

Nepal tourism minister among 7 killed in helicopter crash 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.