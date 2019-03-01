India bans Kashmiri Islamist party amid conflict with Pakistan
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2019 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 01:32 AM BdST
India banned a Kashmir-based Islamist political party called Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) for five years on Thursday, accusing it of supporting militancy in the disputed region that is at the heart of an escalating conflict with rival Pakistan.
A police officer said Indian authorities arrested about 300 JeI leaders and activists in recent days in a crackdown on militancy in the state after a suicide bomber killed 40 paramilitary police on Feb. 14 in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The attack was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group, leading to strikes and counter strikes by the air forces of the two nuclear-armed countries.
Created in 1942, JeI participated in Indian elections for more than two decades before becoming engaged with separatist politics following the onset of militancy in Kashmir in 1989.
It is the third ban to be imposed on the organisation, which wants Kashmir to be independent from India.
India's Ministry of Home Affairs said JeI supports claims for secession of a part of India, and that if its activities were not curbed, it could cause trouble for the country. The government declared JeI an "unlawful association".
"If the unlawful activities of JeI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it is likely to escalate its subversive activities including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the government established by law," a ministry statement said.
JeI did not respond to calls by Reuters seeking comment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Social media fake news fans tension between India and Pakistan
- Pakistani PM says Indian pilot to be released Friday as peace gesture
- Pakistan minister says ready to return pilot to ease India tension
- Trump says hopefully India, Pakistan conflict coming to an end
- World powers call for calm as India and Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Nepal's Tourism Minister, 6 others die in helicopter crash
- Pakistan bans Indian movies, ads amid tensions
- India shuts at least four airports after Pakistani warplanes cross border
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
Most Read
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Pakistani PM says Indian pilot to be released Friday as peace gesture
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- Land documents in five minutes as ministry launches online system
- Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’
- Voters shun Dhaka mayoral election
- Thousands scramble as Thai Airways cancels flights over Pakistan
- PIB Director General Shah Alamgir dies
- Awami League's Atiqul on course to win Dhaka North mayor by-election