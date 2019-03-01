Home > Neighbours

India bans Kashmiri Islamist party amid conflict with Pakistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Mar 2019 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 01:32 AM BdST

India banned a Kashmir-based Islamist political party called Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) for five years on Thursday, accusing it of supporting militancy in the disputed region that is at the heart of an escalating conflict with rival Pakistan.

A police officer said Indian authorities arrested about 300 JeI leaders and activists in recent days in a crackdown on militancy in the state after a suicide bomber killed 40 paramilitary police on Feb. 14 in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The attack was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group, leading to strikes and counter strikes by the air forces of the two nuclear-armed countries.

Created in 1942, JeI participated in Indian elections for more than two decades before becoming engaged with separatist politics following the onset of militancy in Kashmir in 1989.

It is the third ban to be imposed on the organisation, which wants Kashmir to be independent from India.

India's Ministry of Home Affairs said JeI supports claims for secession of a part of India, and that if its activities were not curbed, it could cause trouble for the country. The government declared JeI an "unlawful association".

"If the unlawful activities of JeI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it is likely to escalate its subversive activities including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the government established by law," a ministry statement said.

JeI did not respond to calls by Reuters seeking comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Students chant slogans under the shade of national flag, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, according to Pakistani officials, during a march in Lahore, Pakistan February 28, 2019. Reuters

Fake news fans tension between India, Pakistan

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen in this handout photo released Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan ready to return pilot to ease tension

An India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu Feb 26, 2019. REUTERS

Calls for calm as India, Pakistan trade fire

India, Pakistan conflict coming to an end: Trump

BSF on alert at border

Photo via Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation’s website

Nepal tourism minister among 7 killed in helicopter crash 

Pakistan bans Indian movies amid tensions

An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft lands on the Agra-Lucknow expressway during a drill which, according to the Air Force officials, was held to use the expressway as landing strips in the event of emergency, in Unnao in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Oct 24, 2017. REUTERS

India shuts at least four airports amid tensions

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.