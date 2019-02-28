Trump says hopefully India, Pakistan conflict coming to an end
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2019 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 02:10 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped the conflict between India and Pakistan will be coming to an end, after the two nuclear powers clashed across a contested border in the disputed Kashmir region.
Speaking at a news conference in Vietnam after a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said he had some "reasonably decent" news from India and Pakistan. He did not elaborate.
World powers have urged restraint as tensions escalate following tit-for-tat air strikes this week after a suicide car bombing that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Feb 14.
>>>>>>>>>>
Caption: US President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 28, 2019. REUTERS
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- World powers call for calm as India and Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Nepal's Tourism Minister, 6 others die in helicopter crash
- Pakistan bans Indian movies, ads amid tensions
- India shuts at least four airports after Pakistani warplanes cross border
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Pakistani villagers shaken awake as Indian warplanes drop bombs near madrasa
- Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
Most Read
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- India, Pakistan claim to down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- Land documents in five minutes as ministry launches online system
- Taliban says did not issue statement on India, Pakistan clashes