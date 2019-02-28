Home > Neighbours

Pakistani PM says Indian pilot to be released Friday as peace gesture

Published: 28 Feb 2019 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 05:26 PM BdST

The Indian pilot shot down and captured by Pakistani forces this week will be released on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said as efforts to cool a crisis between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continued.

"As a peace gesture we will be releasing him tomorrow," Khan told parliament in Islamabad on Thursday.

