Pakistani PM says Indian pilot to be released Friday as peace gesture
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2019 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 05:26 PM BdST
The Indian pilot shot down and captured by Pakistani forces this week will be released on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said as efforts to cool a crisis between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continued.
"As a peace gesture we will be releasing him tomorrow," Khan told parliament in Islamabad on Thursday.
