Pakistan minister says ready to return pilot to ease India tension
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2019 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 04:09 PM BdST
Pakistan would be prepared to return the Indian pilot shot down and captured this week if it helped ease the crisis with its neighbour, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Pakistani television station Geo TV on Thursday.
"We are willing to return the captured Indian pilot if it leads to de-escalation," he was quoted as saying.
He also said the Saudi foreign minister was expected to visit Pakistan with a special message from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who visited both Pakistan and India earlier this month.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan minister says ready to return pilot to ease India tension
- Trump says hopefully India, Pakistan conflict coming to an end
- World powers call for calm as India and Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Nepal's Tourism Minister, 6 others die in helicopter crash
- Pakistan bans Indian movies, ads amid tensions
- India shuts at least four airports after Pakistani warplanes cross border
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Pakistani villagers shaken awake as Indian warplanes drop bombs near madrasa
Most Read
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- India, Pakistan claim to down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- Land documents in five minutes as ministry launches online system
- New Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly coming to Bangladesh in March