Pakistan bans Indian movies, ads amid tensions

The order also came in response to comments by Indian movie producers who said they would protest the deadly attack on Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama by not distributing their films in Pakistan.

Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association will boycott Indian films, said Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Photo via Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s Facebook page.

The minister said he has also instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to crack down on ‘made-in-India advertisements’.

The makers of films "Total Dhamaal", "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala", "Notebook" and "Kabir Singh" had announced that they will not screen their movies in Pakistan.

Indian jets crossed the Line of Control to bomb terror camps in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir 12 days after a suicide bomber from Jaish-e Mohammed killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama.

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan on Wednesday took down two Indian jets in an air combat over the disputed Kashmir region.