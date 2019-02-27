Home > Neighbours

Pakistan bans Indian movies, ads amid tensions

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 06:48 PM BdST

Previous Next
Pakistan has banned Indian films just few hours after a strike by the Indian Air Force on its territory, reports NDTV. 

The order also came in response to comments by Indian movie producers who said they would protest the deadly attack on Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama by not distributing their films in Pakistan.

Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association will boycott Indian films, said Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Photo via Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s Facebook page.

Photo via Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s Facebook page.

The minister said he has also instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to crack down on ‘made-in-India advertisements’.

The makers of films "Total Dhamaal", "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala", "Notebook" and "Kabir Singh" had announced that they will not screen their movies in Pakistan.

Indian jets crossed the Line of Control to bomb terror camps in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir 12 days after a suicide bomber from Jaish-e Mohammed killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama. 

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan on Wednesday took down two Indian jets in an air combat over the disputed Kashmir region.   

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Nepal's Tourism Minister, 6 others die in helicopter crash

Pakistan bans Indian movies amid tensions

An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft lands on the Agra-Lucknow expressway during a drill which, according to the Air Force officials, was held to use the expressway as landing strips in the event of emergency, in Unnao in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Oct 24, 2017. REUTERS

India shuts at least four airports amid tensions

Militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp: report  

Pakistani villagers shaken awake by Indian bombs

Photo via Twitter account of Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

300 militants killed in India airstrikes: official

An Indian police officer lays a wreath on a coffin of his fallen colleague, who according to police was killed in a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, during his wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar, Feb 24, 2019. REUTERS

Crackdown in Kashmir kills 5

Assam toxic liquor death toll hits 120

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.