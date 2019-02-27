Pakistan bans Indian movies, ads amid tensions
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 06:48 PM BdST
Pakistan has banned Indian films just few hours after a strike by the Indian Air Force on its territory, reports NDTV.
The order also came in response to comments by Indian movie producers who said they would protest the deadly attack on Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama by not distributing their films in Pakistan.
Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association will boycott Indian films, said Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.
Photo via Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s Facebook page.
The makers of films "Total Dhamaal", "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala", "Notebook" and "Kabir Singh" had announced that they will not screen their movies in Pakistan.
Indian jets crossed the Line of Control to bomb terror camps in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir 12 days after a suicide bomber from Jaish-e Mohammed killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama.
Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan on Wednesday took down two Indian jets in an air combat over the disputed Kashmir region.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nepal's Tourism Minister, 6 others die in helicopter crash
- Pakistan bans Indian movies, ads amid tensions
- India shuts at least four airports after Pakistani warplanes cross border
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Pakistani villagers shaken awake as Indian warplanes drop bombs near madrasa
- Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
- Pakistan minister urges ‘better sense’ from India after airstrikes
- India toughens Kashmir crackdown; 5 dead in battle with militants, more detained
Most Read
- India, Pakistan down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash