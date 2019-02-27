Nepal's Tourism Minister, 6 others die in helicopter crash
Nepal's Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari and six others died in a helicopter crash in the country's Taplejung district on Wednesday, authorities said.
According to the Kathmandu Post, Under Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Yubaraj Dahal, prominent aviation and hospitality entrepreneur Ang Tshiring Sherpa, Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) Birendra Shrestha and CAAN engineer Dhruba Das Bhochhibhaya were among those on board.
CAAN spokesperson Pratap Babu Tiwari confirmed to the Post that all seven on board the helicopter were killed in the crash.
