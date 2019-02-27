India shuts at least four airports after Pakistani warplanes cross border
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2019 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 01:37 PM BdST
India has shut at least four airports in the northern part of the country, a government official told Reuters, after Pakistani warplanes crossed a disputed border into the Indian side of Kashmir on Wednesday.
The escalation by Islamabad followed an Indian airstrike that targeted a militant camp inside Pakistan a day earlier.
India has shut airports at Pathankot, Leh, Srinagar and Jammu, the official said. Airports in Chandigarh and Amritsar have also been closed, an industry source told Reuters.
The main airport in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, had been shut down for three hours, police in the city said.
On the other hand, Indian airline Vistara said on Wednesday flights to and from four cities in northern India are on hold as tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan escalate.
"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold," Vistara, a joint venture between India's Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited said in a tweet.
India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the two countries.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Pakistani villagers shaken awake as Indian warplanes drop bombs near madrasa
- Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
- Pakistan minister urges ‘better sense’ from India after airstrikes
- India toughens Kashmir crackdown; 5 dead in battle with militants, more detained
- Highest recorded number of Afghan civilians killed in 2018: UN
- Deaths mount to 150 in India's second toxic liquor tragedy this month
- ‘We were friends, and then we started killing each other.’ India recalls partition, carefully
Most Read
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
- Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash
- People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village
- BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- Pakistan says strikes against India, shoots down two Indian aircraft
- Light earthquake felt with epicentre near Gazipur
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation