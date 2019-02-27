India shuts at least four airports after Pakistani warplanes cross border

The escalation by Islamabad followed an Indian airstrike that targeted a militant camp inside Pakistan a day earlier.

India has shut airports at Pathankot, Leh, Srinagar and Jammu, the official said. Airports in Chandigarh and Amritsar have also been closed, an industry source told Reuters.

The main airport in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, had been shut down for three hours, police in the city said.

On the other hand, Indian airline Vistara said on Wednesday flights to and from four cities in northern India are on hold as tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan escalate.

"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold," Vistara, a joint venture between India's Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited said in a tweet.

India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the two countries.