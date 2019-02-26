Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Feb 2019 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 04:04 PM BdST
Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders on Tuesday rejected India's comments that it had struck "terror camps" inside Pakistan, vowing to prove wrong India's claims and warning that it will retaliate to Indian aggression.
Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), comprising top officials including Prime Minister Imran Khan and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, said in a statement that it "strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties."
NSC said Khan will "engage with global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy". It also warned that "Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing" to Indian aggression.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
- Pakistan minister urges ‘better sense’ from India after airstrikes
- India toughens Kashmir crackdown; 5 dead in battle with militants, more detained
- Highest recorded number of Afghan civilians killed in 2018: UN
- Deaths mount to 150 in India's second toxic liquor tragedy this month
- ‘We were friends, and then we started killing each other.’ India recalls partition, carefully
- Bootleg liquor kills at least 41 on Indian tea plantation as dozens fall ill
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi woos investors to crisis-hit Rakhine, decries ‘negative’ focus
- 'Tarnished image': Myanmar touts troubled Rakhine as investment destination
- Indian air force planes collide in air show rehearsal, one pilot dead
Most Read
- 11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash
- India jets cross Line of Control, ‘bomb militants taking suicide training’ in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
- Still trying to understand the whole situation, says state minister for aviation
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Amu hits back at Barua as war of words starts over Dhaka fire
- Six-storey building starts to tilt in Keraniganj
- CAAB starts case over the ‘attempted hijacking’ of Biman plane
- Massage-parlour sting unveils thriving trade of human trafficking in Florida
- Chawkbazar fire no accident, someone must be held to account: High Court