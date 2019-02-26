Home > Neighbours

Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike

Published: 26 Feb 2019 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 04:04 PM BdST

Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders on Tuesday rejected India's comments that it had struck "terror camps" inside Pakistan, vowing to prove wrong India's claims and warning that it will retaliate to Indian aggression.
Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), comprising top officials including Prime Minister Imran Khan and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, said in a statement that it "strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties."

NSC said Khan will "engage with global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy". It also warned that "Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing" to Indian aggression.

