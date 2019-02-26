Pakistan minister urges ‘better sense’ from India after airstrikes
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that "better sense" should prevail in India after Indian jets crossed into Pakistan and carried out what one Indian minister called an airstrike on militant terror camps.
Qureshi warned India not to challenge Pakistan and said "better sense should prevail in India", according to a statement cited by state-run Radio Pakistan.
"The Foreign Minister said the nation should not be worried over the Indian act as the defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure," Radio Pakistan added on its website.
