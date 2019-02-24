Toxic liquor death toll hits 120 in Assam, 350 in hospital
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2019 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 11:57 AM BdST
The death toll of tea plantation workers who died after consuming toxic illicit liquor in Assam has gone up to 120, reports NDTV.
More than 350 people are in hospital. The deaths come less than two weeks after more than 100 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from drinking illegally produced alcohol, known locally as hooch or country liquor, the report says.
The Assam government has ordered investigations into two separate incidents in Golaghat district and Jorhat district.
According to the police, the number of dead is likely to increase as more people from a plantation in Golaghat, 310 km east of Guwahati, were taken to the hospital after they consumed the liquor on Thursday night.
Seven people have been arrested.
"Family members of people who died after alcohol consumption will be given Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia by the Assam government and the other affected people will get Rs 50,000," S Pandey, PRO Excise Department of Assam, told news agency ANI.
"15,000 litre of liquor has been destroyed across the state and seven people have been arrested in the Golaghat and Jorhat case," he said.
"Doctors from nearby districts and other medical colleges have been rushed in to deal with the crisis," said Assam Health Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, after visiting patients at Jorhat.
"Every 10 minutes we are getting reports of casualties from different places," he said.
Police suspect the liquor was procured late Thursday night from the home of a 65-year-old woman named Dhraupadi Oran and her 30-year-old son Sanju Oran at Salmara tea garden in Golaghat. The mother and son have died.
