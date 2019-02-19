Home > Neighbours

Indian army commander says Pakistan spy agency involved in Kashmir bombing

Published: 19 Feb 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 12:17 PM BdST

India’s top military commander in the disputed Kashmir region said on Tuesday Pakistan’s main spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, was involved in last week’s attack on a security convoy claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.

At least 40 paramilitary men were killed in the car bombing on a Kashmir road claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group.

“We were tracking down top leadership since the attack. It was being controlled from across by ISI and Pakistan and JeM commanders,” Lieutenant-General K.J.S. Dhillon told reporters.

Pakistan has condemned the attack and denied any complicity.

