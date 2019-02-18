Gun battle with militants kills 4 Indian soldiers, civilian in Kashmir
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Feb 2019 11:03 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 11:12 AM BdST
Four Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in a gun battle in disputed Kashmir on Monday, a police official said, as India launched a hunt for suspected members of an Islamist militant group that killed 44 Indian paramilitary police last week.
A police spokesman in the northern state of Jammu & Kashmir said Indian troops had cordoned off Pinglan village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, where a suicide bomber rammed into a convoy of paramilitary police on Thursday.
Another state police official, who declined to be identified because the operation is not yet over, said information had been received about the presence of up to three militants from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, including foreigners, inside a house in the village.
The second police official said four soldiers and a civilian were killed in the gun battle.
"There was an exchange of fire early this morning that wounded the army men and the owner of the house. They died later," said official said.
A policeman stands guard at a street during a curfew in Jammu, Feb 17, 2019. REUTERS
Mohammad Yunis, a journalist in Pulwama, said troops were searching the village and civilians trapped in adjacent houses were being evacuated.
Pakistan has denied any links to the attack on the convoy of reserve police last week.
Relatives of Sukhjinder Singh, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who was killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying CRPF personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, cry as his body is taken away for cremation in Gandiwind village, northern state of Punjab, India Feb 16, 2019. REUTERS
Indian forces have detained about 23 men suspected of links to Jaish, which has claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack on Indian security forces in decades.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi crown prince begins Asia tour with $20 billion Pakistan investment pledge
- India levies 200% customs duty on Pakistan imports
- India's Modi warns Pakistan of strong response to Kashmir attack
- Myanmar army chief denies systematic persecution of Rohingya
- India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir attack
- Indian PM Modi warns Pakistan of strong response for Kashmir attack
- India to remove trade privileges, ensure complete isolation of Pakistan, says Finance Minister Jaitley
- Suicide car bomber kills 44 policemen in Indian Kashmir
- Myanmar police use rubber bullets to break up protest against General Aung San’s statue
- Toxic homemade alcohol kills scores in India
Most Read
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- Bangladesh Bank approves three more private commercial banks
- Biswa Ijtema extended to Tuesday after rain disruptions
- Bangladesh eyes ‘big investments’ after four deals signed with UAE
- India levies 200% customs duty on Pakistan imports
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum
- Mild earthquake felt in Chattogram
- Ex-minister Shajahan heading panel to bring order to roads
- Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request
- Saudi crown prince begins Asia tour with $20 billion Pakistan investment pledge