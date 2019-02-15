Home > Neighbours

Indian PM Modi warns Pakistan of strong response for Kashmir attack

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Feb 2019 01:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 01:29 PM BdST

Previous Next
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised a strong response to a car bombing in Kashmir that killed 44 paramilitary that his government blamed on Pakistan, ratcheting up tensions with the nuclear-rival.
Related Stories

The attack on a military convoy in Jammu and Kashmir where India has been battling an insurgency was the worst in decades and comes just months before Modi's ruling Hindu nationalists face a tight general election.

"We will give a befitting reply, our neighbour will not be allowed to de-stabilise us," Modi said in a speech soon after he called his security advisers to consider a response to the attack that has provoked an outpouring of anger on social media and demands for retribution.

People shout slogans during a protest organised by Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party, against the attack on a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir, in Jammu Feb 15, 2019. REUTERS

People shout slogans during a protest organised by Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party, against the attack on a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir, in Jammu Feb 15, 2019. REUTERS

The Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility soon after a suicide bomber rammed his car laden with explosives into a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force personnel on Thursday.

The Indian government said it had incontrovertible evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the attack. Islamabad rejected the suggestion it was linked to the attack.

India will take all possible diplomatic steps to ensure the "complete isolation" of Pakistan, cabinet minister Arun Jaitley told reporters soon after the cabinet committee met at Modi's residence.

As a first step, this would include India removing most favoured nation (MFN) trade privileges given to Pakistan, Jaitley said.

"The ministry of external affairs will initiate all possible steps, and I am here referring to all possible diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan," he said.

But bilateral trade between India and Pakistan is barely $2 billion per year and Modi facing a tough election is likely to come under pressure for a more muscular response.

People shout slogans during a protest against the attack on a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir, in Jammu Feb 15, 2019. REUTERS

People shout slogans during a protest against the attack on a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir, in Jammu Feb 15, 2019. REUTERS

He took office in 2014 promising to tackle Muslim Pakistan, with which India has twice gone to war since independence from Britain in 1947.

Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region at the heart of decades of hostility between India and Pakistan. The neighbours both rule parts of the region while claiming the entire territory as theirs.

The last major attack in Kashmir was in 2016 when militants raided an Indian army camp in Uri, killing 20 soldiers. Modi responded with a surgical strike on suspected militant camps across the border in Pakistan Kashmir weeks later.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the latest Kashmir attack a matter of "grave concern".

But in a brief statement early on Friday it added: "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to the State of Pakistan without investigations."

The White House urged Pakistan in a statement "to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil". It said the attack strengthens US resolve to step up counter-terrorism cooperation with India.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session, in New Delhi, India, Dec 11, 2018. REUTERS

Modi warns Pakistan of strong response for Kashmir attack

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS

India to ensure ‘complete isolation’ of Pakistan

Photo: Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 44 in Kashmir

A woman is consoled after her husband's death from bootleg alcohol in Saharanpur, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India Feb 11, 2019. REUTERS

Homemade alcohol kills scores in India

Nuns at a convent in Southern India who are supporting a fellow nun who says she was raped by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, in the southern state of Kerala, India, Feb 8, 2019. The New York Times

Nun’s rape allegation against bishop shocks India

Pakistani journalist held over social media posts

Thai king opposes sister's bid to be PM

Soldiers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km (80 miles) northeast of New Delhi, in the state of Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS

Muzaffarnagar riots: 7 Muslims get life

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.