Home > Neighbours

India to remove trade privileges, ensure complete isolation of Pakistan, says Finance Minister Jaitley

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Feb 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 12:27 PM BdST

India will take all possible diplomatic steps to ensure the "complete isolation" of Pakistan in response to an attack by an Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) that killed 44 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on Thursday, India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

This would include India removing most favoured nation privileges given to Pakistan under World Trade Organisation rules, he said.

Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for a car bomb that killed the police in one of the deadliest attacks ever in the India-controlled Kashmir region.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Photo: Reuters

Car bomber kills 44 policemen in Kashmir

A woman is consoled after her husband's death from bootleg alcohol in Saharanpur, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India Feb 11, 2019. REUTERS

Homemade alcohol kills scores in India

Nuns at a convent in Southern India who are supporting a fellow nun who says she was raped by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, in the southern state of Kerala, India, Feb 8, 2019. The New York Times

Nun’s rape allegation against bishop shocks India

Pakistani journalist held over social media posts

Thai king opposes sister's bid to be PM

Soldiers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km (80 miles) northeast of New Delhi, in the state of Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS

Muzaffarnagar riots: 7 Muslims get life

Photo via Twitter account of Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs

Bangladesh, India eye ‘irreversible ties’

Stray cows add to Modi's farmer woes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.