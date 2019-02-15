Home > Neighbours

India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir attack

Published: 15 Feb 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 05:44 PM BdST

India summoned Pakistan's envoy on Friday over a deadly attack in Kashmir and served a diplomatic notice demanding Islamabad take action against the militant group that has taken responsibility for the attack, a government source said.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed said one of its suicide bombers had carried out the attack on a bus carrying Indian paramilitary forces on a Kashmir highway, killing 44 of them on Thursday.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale called Pakistan's ambassador Sohail Mahmood and "issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama yesterday," the source said.

Pakistan has condemned the attack and denied any complicity.

