India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir attack
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 05:44 PM BdST
India summoned Pakistan's envoy on Friday over a deadly attack in Kashmir and served a diplomatic notice demanding Islamabad take action against the militant group that has taken responsibility for the attack, a government source said.
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed said one of its suicide bombers had carried out the attack on a bus carrying Indian paramilitary forces on a Kashmir highway, killing 44 of them on Thursday.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale called Pakistan's ambassador Sohail Mahmood and "issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama yesterday," the source said.
Pakistan has condemned the attack and denied any complicity.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar army chief denies systematic persecution of Rohingya
- India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir attack
- Indian PM Modi warns Pakistan of strong response for Kashmir attack
- India to remove trade privileges, ensure complete isolation of Pakistan, says Finance Minister Jaitley
- Suicide car bomber kills 44 policemen in Indian Kashmir
- Myanmar police use rubber bullets to break up protest against General Aung San’s statue
- Toxic homemade alcohol kills scores in India
- 17 killed as huge fire razes hotel in Delhi
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India
- Pakistani journalist critical of government detained outside home
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- Death, sufferings as Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka begins to burn
- Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com responds
- Hasina hints at retirement after end of term to promote young leaders
- Myanmar claims part of Bangladesh on its map again, ambassador summoned
- Kashmir car bomb kills 44; India demands Pakistan act against militants
- Abdur Razzaq resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami over party’s failure to apologise for 1971 role
- British teen who joined IS now wants to come home
- DMP issues guideline to control traffic for Bishaw Ijtema
- Child patient dies after fire at Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka