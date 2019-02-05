Modi vs Mamata: West Bengal chief's showdown on second day

The sit-in to “save the constitution” at the heart of Kolkata began on Sunday evening after officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation wanted to question Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar over two Ponzi schemes.

The investigators who turned up at the police chief’s home were detained at a local police station, reported the NDTV. The showdown continued as several hundreds of Kolkata police personnel surrounded the CBI offices in the city.

Mamata then came out in support of the police chief, calling the CBI action a “coup” by the central BJP government ahead of the elections. "There is total constitutional breakdown. It is my job to protect my officers."

"They (the BJP) cannot fight is politically. That's why they are resorting to all this... Mr (Ajit) Doval is doing whatever PM (Modi) wants him to do, he is the one giving all the instructions to CBI," she said.

The showdown led the CBI to file a petition against the state government and Kolkata police chief in the Supreme Court, which is due to hear the agency’s appeal later on Tuesday.

The agency on Monday told court that Kumar has been destroying electronic evidence of chit fund scams in Bengal. India’s premier investigating agency said it is working under a hostile environment in West Bengal.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi then said there was "no evidence that Kolkata police is destroying evidence" and added: "Lay down evidence and if the police commissioner is even remotely trying to destroy evidence, we will come down so heavily on him that he will regret it".

As tensions continued to simmer between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the West Bengal chief, opposition leaders have come out in support of the sit-in including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. But BJP leaders have lashed out at the West Bengal chief for being “over protective”.

“This is not a centre-state standoff. The constitutional mechanism in the state has collapsed. Police officers in the rank of DG, ADG and commissioners are sitting at a dharna (sit-in) in plainclothes,” said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

“These are to protect the ones privy to information. The man who knows too much and the man who has all the secrets of chit fund scams. Mamata Banerjee didn’t go for a dharna when her party MPs were arrested,” he told the Times of India.

Mamata responded: “Earlier, the CBI arrested a number of our party leaders. But I hadn’t come out on the road. This time they disrespected the chair of the Kolkata Police chief by reaching his house on a Sunday evening without any warrant or document.”“Rajeev Kumar is the leader of the police force. Even as Rajeev wanted me to stay back, I went to his house and decided to sit for the demonstration. I am fighting for the police force and for its dignity.”

Mamata was seen angrily pacing, sitting and consulting with colleagues on a stage built in the colours of the Indian flag wearing her trademark white sari and a light shawl. The stage area near Metro Channel is the same spot where she held the protest that enabled her campaign to end the 34-year Left rule in Bengal.

The 64-year-old is a veteran at long-haul protests, according to her party colleagues. "She has the stamina and she knows how to pace herself," a leader told the NDTV.

Her pacing furiously on the stage was the day's "morning walk", he said as Banerjee is known to be particular about fitness and is believed to use the treadmill every day.