Seven die as train derails in India’s Bihar

Nine carriages of the Seemanchal Express derailed around 3:52 am, the report said.

Rescue operations are being conducted in the area near Sahadai Buzurg, tweeted the office of India’s rail minister.

"Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar."

East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar reports that three of the derailed coaches are sleepers, while another is a general coach.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that the families of the dead will receive Rs 500,000 in compensation, while the injured will receive Rs 100,000.