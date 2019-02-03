Seven die as train derails in India’s Bihar
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2019 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 10:43 AM BdST
At least seven people have died and 24 others have been injured after a Delhi-bound train derailed in Bihar’s Vaishali, reports NDTV.
Nine carriages of the Seemanchal Express derailed around 3:52 am, the report said.
Rescue operations are being conducted in the area near Sahadai Buzurg, tweeted the office of India’s rail minister.
"Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar."
East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar reports that three of the derailed coaches are sleepers, while another is a general coach.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that the families of the dead will receive Rs 500,000 in compensation, while the injured will receive Rs 100,000.
