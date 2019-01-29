Home > Neighbours

12 killed in head-on collision between two cars in India

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2019 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 02:01 PM BdST

At least 12 people have been killed and two others injured in a road accident in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh in India.

The accident occurred when a vehicle collided with a speeding SUV around 12.30 am in Ramgarh area on Tuesday, reports NDTV.

The dead have been identified as the residents of Tilakeshwar Colony and its surrounding regions. They were returning home after attending a wedding function in Nagda city, police official Jai C Ram Barde said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

