India clarifies reports of Rohingya movement towards Bangladesh

"Government is aware of media reports of alleged movement into Bangladesh by some such persons,” the ministry said on its website on Tuesday, citing an official spokesperson.

"Government is not a party to such movements. We will work with our neighbours to handle such matters through mutual consultation."

The spokesperson in New Delhi was responding to a question about the presence of "Rohingya" refugees stranded on the India-Bangladesh boundary in the Tripura sector.

"Government is aware of the presence of 31 persons originally from Rakhine State in Myanmar, currently at the Zero Line on the India-Bangladesh border.

"While their documentation and claims are being examined, necessary shelter, food and material are being provided to them by forces guarding the Indian border."

Earlier, Lt Col Muhammad Golam Kabir, chief of the 25th BGB Battalion, told bdnews24.com that the group comprising eight men, six women and 17 children were taken back by India’s Border Security Force around 7am Tuesday.