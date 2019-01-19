Home > Neighbours

Indian opposition stages giant joint rally to oust Modi

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jan 2019 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 09:44 PM BdST

India's main opposition parties joined forces against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at a rally which attracted hundreds of thousands of people months ahead of elections.

The 23 regional groups said they forged a common front to stop Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which beat the main opposition Congress and regional parties in 2014.

Rural anger over weak farm prices and sluggish job creation mean Modi's BJP faces a tough challenge to stay in power after electoral losses in three key states last month.

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to Kolkata from rural Bengal for the rally, bringing disruption to the city.

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of the state of West Bengal, called on regional party leaders to join a single platform to defeat the "anti-people" government of Modi, which the 64-year-old said was "nearing its end".

A poll last month by ABP News forecast Modi's party could fall about 25 seats short of a majority in national elections and Banerjee is among the few opposition leaders who could emerge as a prime ministerial candidate if the BJP loses.

Regional parties hold the key as they dominate the eastern states of West Bengal, Odisha, and the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which together send 161 members to the 543 constituencies of parliament's lower house.

Missing from Saturday's lineup was Rahul Gandhi, president of the main opposition Congress party and leaders of the left parties, reflecting tensions among opposition parties on who would be their prime ministerial candidate against Modi.

Gandhi sent his representatives and a letter of support.

FOCUS ON JOBS

After the formation of a strong alliance between Samajwadi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) last week in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the lower house, Modi's party faces a risk of losing elections, Banerjee said.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, said Modi had failed to fulfil his promises including job creation.

"Modi had promised to create 20 million jobs a year but after a faulty launch of national sales tax and demonetisation in 2016 more than 10 million jobs were lost," he said.

India's unemployment rate hit 7.4 percent in December, highest in 15 months, while the number of people employed fell by nearly 11 million from a year ago, a report by the Mumbai-based Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, said this month.

Politicians at the rally, whose organisers said was attended by more than a million people, said India's growth had slowed during Modi's term and their first priority was to defeat him, adding a replacement would be decided after the elections.

The BJP dismissed the prospects of an opposition alliance, questioning who would lead such a coalition.

Modi is expected to detail a package worth more than 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) in his last budget on Feb 1, including benefits for farmers and other taxpayers. ($1 = 71.2000 Indian rupees)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rape victim shot dead by accused in India

Kanaka Durga, 39, one of two Indian women to enter Sabarimala temple which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age, is seen at a hospital in Manjeri town in the southern state of Kerala, India, Jan 15, 2019. REUTERS

Kerala woman who defied temple ban beaten by mother-in-law

An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe June 10, 2012. REUTERS

Insurgents plunging Rakhine back into chaos

Myanmar border guard police stand guard at Goke Pi outpost in Buthidaung during a government organized media tour in Rakhine, Myanmar, January 7, 2019. Reuters/Stringer

UN calls for aid access to Rakhine

Rajkumar Hirani/Facebook

Bollywood's Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault

Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during

World’s largest religious festival to begin in India

Rahul Gandhi, President of India's main opposition Congress party, speaks during a news conference at his party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, Dec 11, 2018. REUTERS

India Congress vows to reform sales tax

Indian soldiers march as they take part in a parade during the last day of the 10-day-long Indo-French joint army exercise Shakti-2016 near Bikaner in Rajasthan, January 16, 2016. Reuters

Indian army chief draws flak

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.