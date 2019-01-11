Women who defied Indian temple ban unable to return home after threats
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST
Two women who made history by becoming the first in centuries to enter a hill temple in southern India are in hiding after threats by hardline Hindu groups.
The Sabarimala temple in the state of Kerala has been the site of tension since India's Supreme Court ruled in late September to end a ban on women of menstruating age entering it.
There have since been sporadic outbreaks of violence between the authorities and protesters attempting to prevent women from entering, setting off a cultural battle in what is still a deeply religious country.
Bindu Ammini, 40, a law lecturer at Kerala's Kannur University and Kanakadurga, 39, a civil servant, told Reuters they were determined to enter despite threats of violence.
"A lot of people tried to dissuade us and make us turn back - police officers, our friends... because they knew we were facing a lot of backlash," Kanakadurga said.
After the Supreme Court's judgment, the women made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the temple on Dec. 24, before finally succeeding on Jan. 2.
A third woman aged 46 has since entered the site, the office of the chief minister of Kerala said on Jan. 4.
"We felt no fear. We had only one aim: we wanted to go to that shrine," Bindu said.
Their entry sparked widespread protests and a day-long strike in Kerala led in part by members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
"This BJP government has a duty to regulate and control their members," Bindu said.
The women - speaking in an undisclosed location on the outskirts of the city of Kochi - say they have since faced threats from protesters, but that they trusted the authorities to keep them safe and plan to return home next week.
"I always say that I trust the police persons, the state government of Kerala and also our democratic society of Kerala," Bindu said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Women who defied Indian temple ban unable to return home after threats
- Philippine court orders jail for former bank manager over Bangladesh Bank heist
- Bollywood film on former PM Manmohan Singh stirs controversy before election
- ‘She stole my heart’: Nagpur man reports theft to cops
- Alok Verma back as CBI boss without powers as India’s top court scraps centre's order
- Myanmar's civilian, military leaders meet, vow to ‘crush’ Rakhine rebels
- Malaysia's king abdicates after two years on throne
- Beaten but not broken: woman journalist weeping at temple protest goes viral
- Rakhine Buddhist army kills seven in Independence Day attack on police posts
- India deports second Rohingya group to Myanmar, more expulsions likely
Most Read
- Philippine court orders jail for former bank manager over Bangladesh Bank heist
- Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians
- Parveen set to become MP, third from Narayanganj’s influential Osman family
- Speaker approves Jatiya Party chief Ershad as leader of the official opposition
- Give fair wage, safe working conditions: German envoy to Bangladesh factory owners
- Govt pledges swift measures on RMG worker wage as unrest escalates
- Women rescued ‘after six months of rape, torture in captivity’ at Feni house
- Bollywood film on former PM Manmohan Singh stirs controversy before election
- Amazon CEO Bezos announces divorce to make his affair with TV anchor public
- Ministers can handpick assistant private secretaries