‘She stole my heart’: Nagpur man reports theft to cops

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST

A young man has failed to get help from police to get his stolen mind back in India.

Policemen in Nagpur found themselves in a strange situation when a young man approached them with a complaint to find his "stolen" heart, reports NDTV.

The man wanted to file a complaint stating that a girl has "stolen" his heart and the policemen should get it back, according to the report.

Police personnel often get complaints about stolen goods, but this bizarre case put the police station in-charge in a fix and he contacted his superiors for advice in dealing with the matter.

The incident took place recently in one of the police stations in Nagpur, a senior official said.

Superiors of the officer that the man spoke to informally discussed the issue and came to the conclusion that there is no section under Indian laws that deals with such a complaint.=

Finally, the policemen told the man they don't have a solution to his problem and turned him away.

This unusual incident was shared by Nagpur Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay last week during a programme where the police department returned stolen articles worth Rs 82 lakh to their respective owners.

Interacting with the media, Mr Upadhyay, in a lighter vein, said, "We can return stolen articles, but sometimes we also get such complaints which even we cannot solve."

