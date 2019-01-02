Two women under 50 enter Sabrimala Temple after court ends ban

The women, both in their early 40s, entered the hilltop shrine early this morning, say police sources. A video accessed by NDTV and first aired by regional channel News 24 shows the women hurrying into the shrine, dressed in black and escorted by the police. A group of protesters also appeared to be at the spot.

The women, Bindu and Kanakadurga, reportedly started their climb around midnight and reached inside the sanctum sanctorum early morning at 3:45 am. A recording of their entry into the shrine has been doing rounds on WhatsApp.

According to the video footage, the women, in their 40s, have not climbed the sacred 18 steps, used by pilgrims who take the 41-day vow and carry the sacred offering of ‘irumudikettu‘. They have used a side entrance, used by VIPs and the media, which gets them directly in front of the sopanam and into the sanctum of the temple. They later returned to Pamba.

The two women, both residents of north Kerala, had previously tried to climb up to Sabarimala in the last week of December but had been blocked by massive protests. Tight security arrangement has been made at Kanakadurga’s house, fearing protests. Her family has also been shifted to a safe location.

On the other hand, Police officials at the base camp in Pampa said they were unaware of the two women’s whereabouts. The District police chief is not responding to calls. The Travancore Devaswom Board and the priest’s family are checking the camera footage to verify the claims.

"I don't think it is true...They might have done that in absolute secrecy. Once we know, we will take appropriate action," said Rahul Easwar, activist and leader of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena.