Official from India's ruling BJP calls for protests as women enter Hindu temple
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST
A local official from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party called for protests after two women entered a Hindu temple in the southern state of Kerala on Wednesday, defying a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age entering the shrine.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)'s Kerala state president PS Sreedharan Pillai called it "a conspiracy by the atheist rulers to destroy the Hindu temples," and said his party will "support the struggles against the destruction of faith by the Communists."
"Let all the devotees come forward and protest this," Pillai told local television news channels.
Two women, reported by Reuters partner ANI to be in their 40s, entered the Sabarimala hill temple in India's southern state of Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday, the state's chief minister said, raising fears of a backlash from conservative Hindu groups.
India's Supreme Court in September had ruled that the ban be lifted but Hindu devotees at the temple had defied the court and blocked attempts by women to go to the temple since then. It is unclear how the women managed to get into the temple and avoid devotees who were guarding it.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two women under 50 enter Sabrimala Temple after court ends ban
- Indian women form '620km human chain' for equal access to Sabarimala temple
- India ruling party confident of doing well in general election: Modi
- Indian PM Modi congratulates Hasina on ‘resounding victory’
- Ten members of a family killed in India road accident
- Indian woman attacks alleged stalker and cuts off his genitals
- Ousted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif jailed for seven years for graft: Pakistan TV
- Oppression led to the birth of Bangladesh, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan
- Myanmar says policeman found dead near border with Bangladesh
- Indonesia regularly hit by quakes and tsunamis
Most Read
- Deaths of two garment workers in Dhaka road accident trigger violent protests
- Woman 'raped with husband, daughter tied up for arguing with AL supporters'
- US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support
- BNP calls its candidates to Dhaka on Thursday
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Not an angel, nor a devil: JaSoD chief Inu asks for forgiveness for mistakes
- New MPs to take oaths of office on Jan 3
- Chhatra Dal keeps quiet on its founding anniversary
- Muhith doesn’t mind staying on as finance minister ‘if PM Hasina asks’
- Veteran actor Kader Khan dies at 81