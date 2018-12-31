Ten members of a family killed in India road accident
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2018 12:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 12:12 BdST
Ten members of a family have been killed after their vehicle was crushed between two trucks in India’s Gujrat, NDTV reports.
The accident occurred on the Bhachau highway on Sunday evening after a trailer truck carrying truck jumped over the divider and collided with an SUV carrying 11, Indian police said.
Another truck also rammed the SUV from behind.
The victims were all from the same family and were travelling to their hometown in Gujarat’s Bhuj, police said.
The government has instructed the local administration to provide all necessary support to the victims, NDTV reports.
