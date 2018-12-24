Home > Neighbours

Ousted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif jailed for seven years for graft: Pakistan TV

Published: 2018-12-24 16:22:56.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 16:22:56.0 BdST

A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Monday jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for seven years on graft charges he says were politically motivated.

The court found the three-time prime minister was unable to prove the source of income for the ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia, Geo News reported.

Sharif was sentenced in July to 10 years in prison by the same court, on charges related to the purchase of upscale apartments in London, after the Supreme Court removed him from power.

He was released from prison in September pending an appeal.

