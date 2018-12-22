Home > Neighbours

Students among 23 killed after picnic bus falls into gorge in Nepal

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-22 13:03:16.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 13:03:16.0 BdST

Twenty-three people have been killed and 14 others injured after a bus carrying students and teachers on a field trip plunged into a gorge in western Nepal, NDTV reports.

The Krishna Sen Ichhuk Polytechnic Institute students were mostly between the ages of 16 and 20. Two teachers and the driver also died in the accident early on Friday evening near the remote town of Tulsipur in Dang district, according to the Indian Express.

The vehicle was carrying 37 people, police say. Twenty-two were killed at the scene, while another later died at a nearby hospital.

Police say speeding may have been the cause of the accident.

Road accidents are relatively common in Nepal because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving, NDTV says.

The latest incident comes a week after a truck accident in central Nepal killed 20 mourners returning from a funeral service.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sacred and political: Kumbh to kick off

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena speaks during a meeting with Foreign Correspondents Association at his residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka Nov 25, 2018. REUTERS

Sri Lanka names 30-member cabinet

Indian govt seizes J&J powder samples

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018. REUTERS

Facebook bans more Myanmar military accounts

A firefighter breaks a glass window of a government hospital after it caught a fire, in the suburbs of Mumbai, India December 17, 2018. Reuters

Mumbai hospital fire kills 6

Indian police officers try to detain Mohammad Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest march in Srinagar Dec 17, 2018. REUTERS

Indian forces lock down Kashmir to stifle protests

India jails ex-MP over anti-Sikh riots

Protesters carry placards as they shout slogans during a protest to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi. Thomson Reuters

#MeToo offers hope: Mother of Delhi gang rape victim

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.