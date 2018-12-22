Students among 23 killed after picnic bus falls into gorge in Nepal
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-22 13:03:16.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 13:03:16.0 BdST
Twenty-three people have been killed and 14 others injured after a bus carrying students and teachers on a field trip plunged into a gorge in western Nepal, NDTV reports.
The Krishna Sen Ichhuk Polytechnic Institute students were mostly between the ages of 16 and 20. Two teachers and the driver also died in the accident early on Friday evening near the remote town of Tulsipur in Dang district, according to the Indian Express.
The vehicle was carrying 37 people, police say. Twenty-two were killed at the scene, while another later died at a nearby hospital.
Police say speeding may have been the cause of the accident.
Road accidents are relatively common in Nepal because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving, NDTV says.
The latest incident comes a week after a truck accident in central Nepal killed 20 mourners returning from a funeral service.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sacred and political: world's largest religious festival to kick off in India
- Sri Lanka president names 30-member cabinet, reappoints finmin
- Indian drug inspectors seize Johnson & Johnson baby powder
- Facebook takes down more Myanmar accounts over military links
- Hospital fire kills six in Mumbai, scores rescued
- Indian forces lock down Kashmir city, hold leaders to stifle protests
- India jails ex-Congress MP for life over 1984 anti-Sikh riots
- MeToo offers hope, says mother of Delhi gang rape victim
- Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe sworn in as PM before president
- Eleven die, more than 90 fall sick after eating temple food in Karnataka
Most Read
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
- Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli
- Bangladesh will test Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder for asbestos: BSTI
- From terror to triumph: a young Rohingya woman's journey to the impossible
- AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh