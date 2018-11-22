Home > Neighbours

Indian farmers back in Mumbai to demand land rights, loan waivers

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-11-22 13:48:57.0 BdST Updated: 2018-11-22 13:48:57.0 BdST

Previous Next
Tens of thousands of farmers from India’s western state of Maharashtra marched to the state capital Mumbai on Thursday to demand loan waivers and the transfer of forest lands to villagers who have farmed there for decades.

It was the latest protest by farmers against a state government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which faces a general election in May and a handful of state polls in the coming weeks.

Indian farmers voted overwhelmingly for Modi in 2014. But a fall in rural incomes risks damaging that support next year.

The protesters chanted slogans demanding land transfers and compensation for drought-hit areas as they marched through Mumbai, home to many big companies and the central bank.

“For generations we have been tilling the land but on paper we don’t own it,” said Remsingh Pawara, who joined a similar protest in March when the state government promised to settle the land rights issue.

“More than eight months have passed since the government promised to resolve our problems but nothing has been done,” said Pawara, who farms a two-hectare (4.94 acre) plot of forestry land in western India.

Farmers march along with a vehicle carrying a cut-out of Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara during a protest rally demanding better price for their produce and total waiver of agricultural loans, in Mumbai, India, Nov 21, 2018. REUTERS

Farmers march along with a vehicle carrying a cut-out of Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara during a protest rally demanding better price for their produce and total waiver of agricultural loans, in Mumbai, India, Nov 21, 2018. REUTERS

“Forest department officials still harass us,” he added.

The farmers, mostly from the tribal belt in western India, are also demanding farm loan waivers and higher prices for food grain, milk and other produce.

The protest leaders are to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state representatives later on Thursday, a government official said.

Fadnavis promised after the March protests to settle all disputes related to forest lands within six months.

“We will continue protests in Mumbai until the government gives us written assurances around settling our problems in a time bound manner,” said protest leader Pratibha Shinde.

Maharashtra, India’s most prosperous state, announced a farm loan waiver of 340 billion rupees ($4.78 billion) in June 2017, but protest leaders said it did not benefit all farmers in need.

Mumbai traffic was largely unaffected as most office workers were at their desks when the farmers marched through the city.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Farmers sit as they take a break during a protest rally demanding better price for their produce and total waiver of agricultural loans, in Mumbai, India, Nov 21, 2018. REUTERS

Indian farmers rally demanding land rights

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, Nov 12, 2018. REUTERs

Twitter CEO trolled for ‘hate mongering’ against India's Brahmins

Explosion in India army depot kills 6

Harish Sahu, 15, listens to music with friends on his mother’s government-issued phone in Raipur, India, Nov 12, 2018. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which subsidises data plans for residents, is using the devices to reach voters, a move the opposition Indian National Congress Party says violates laws that prohibit election work by the government. The New York Times

Indian govt hands out free phones to win votes

Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Maithripala Sirisena talk during a rally near the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka Nov 5, 2018. REUTERS

Sri Lanka to have third no-confidence vote

Vets take an X-ray of a leg of Phoolkali, a female elephant, at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, India's first hospital for elephants run by a non-governmental organisation in the northern town of Mathura, India, Nov 16, 2018. REUTERS

India’s opens first elephant hospital

Myanmar border guard police force patrol near the Myanmar-Bangladeshi border outside Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, Nov 12, 2017. Reuters

Myanmar police injure 4 in raid on Rohingya camp

The aftermath of cyclone Gaja is seen in Tamil Nadu, India Nov 16, 2018. REUTERS

Cyclone 'Gaja' kills 11 in India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.