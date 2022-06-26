McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jun 2022 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 12:49 PM BdST
Paul McCartney was joined by special guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl in an epic performance at Glastonbury on Saturday night that spanned the first Beatles demo to some of his latest recordings.
The singer-songwriter, who turned 80 a week ago, was the oldest ever solo headliner at Worthy Farm in south-west England, where the festival celebrated its fiftieth anniversary two years later than planned due to the pandemic.
Opening with "Can't Buy Me Love", McCartney entertained a capacity crowd with songs spanning more than half a century, from Beatles classics to "Come On to Me" from 2018 album "Egypt Station".
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined him for "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Band on the Run", receiving a rapturous welcome from the audience.
Following his "friend from the west coast of America", McCartney introduced another surprise "from the east coast of America": Bruce Springsteen. The two played "Glory Days" and "I Wanna Be Your Man".
McCartney, one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century with the late John Lennon, paid tribute to his former band mates in the near-three-hour show. He played George Harrison's "Something" and performed a virtual duet with Lennon on "I've Got a Feeling".
Grohl and Springsteen came back for the final encore of "The End" from "Abbey Road".
"Thank you Dave, thank you Bruce, thank you Glasto," McCartney said before leaving the stage.
Glastonbury Festival concludes on Sunday with Diana Ross playing the Sunday afternoon legend's slot and Kendrick Lamar headlining on the Pyramid Stage.
- McCartney joined by Grohl in Glastonbury show
- It's a 'dark day' for US women: Billie Eilish
- Kate Bush tops UK charts thanks to 'Stranger Things'
- US rapper Lil Wayne denied entry into UK
- Ozzy Osbourne 'on road to recovery'
- Mariah Carey is sued over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
- Bollywood singer KK dies at 53
- Nagar Baul, Miles withdraw cases against Banglalink
- McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show
- Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women
- Kate Bush tops UK charts with 1985 hit thanks to 'Stranger Things'
- US rapper Lil Wayne denied entry into UK for festival performance
- Rocker Ozzy Osbourne 'on road to recovery' after surgery
- Russian and Ukrainian pop stars join forces for charity tour
Most Read
- Hasina, Saima take selfie with Padma Bridge amid celebrations
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Bagerhat farmers expect days of middlemen to be over after Padma Bridge opens
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- ‘It feels like Eid’: Bangladeshis rejoice at launch of Padma Bridge