Indian composer Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2022 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 12:00 PM BdST
Indian composer Ricky Kej has won his second Grammy at the 64th Grammy Awards.
Ricky received the award along with rock legend Stewart Copeland, the drummer for The Police, at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, NDTV reports.
The two won for Best New Age Album for their collaboration 'Divine Tides'.
On his Instagram, Kej wrote: "So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album 'Divine Tides'. Absolutely love this living-legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th."
Ricky Kej was born in the US but now lives and works in Bengaluru.
Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you. pic.twitter.com/Pe4rkOp0ba— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 4, 2022
- Baul, European folk music to come together in Oxford
- Anna Netrebko seeks distance from Putin after losing work
- Ukrainians fill streets with music, echoing past war zones
- Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins dies at 50
- Kyiv Calling: Ukraine band reinvents the Clash hit
- A Russian rapper brings his banned antiwar message to Istanbul
- Amadeus performs in Dhaka
- Ed Sheeran denies 'Shape of You' copyright claim
- Indian composer Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy
- Batiste wins album honour, Zelenskiy makes appeal at Grammys
- Baul, European folk music to come together in concert at Oxford
- Anna Netrebko seeks distance from Putin after losing work
- Ukrainians fill streets with music, echoing past war zones
- Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ drummer, dies at 50
Most Read
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- How two best friends beat Amazon
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan