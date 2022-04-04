Home > Music

Indian composer Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2022 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 12:00 PM BdST

Indian composer Ricky Kej has won his second Grammy at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Ricky received the award along with rock legend Stewart Copeland, the drummer for The Police, at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, NDTV reports.

The two won for Best New Age Album for their collaboration 'Divine Tides'.

On his Instagram, Kej wrote: "So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album 'Divine Tides'. Absolutely love this living-legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th."

Ricky Kej was born in the US but now lives and works in Bengaluru.

 

