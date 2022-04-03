Baul, European folk music to come together in concert at Oxford
Syed Nahash Pasha, London Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2022 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2022 01:02 PM BdST
An organisation called The Celebration of British Bangladeshi Culture and the Oxford Trobadors musical group have organised a fusion concert of Bangladeshi Baul and European folk music to celebrate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the diamond jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne.
Anwar Choudhury, former British ambassador to Bangladesh, made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday.
The show has been titled ‘Celebrating the Soul of Music.’ Music group Oxford Trobadors will attempt to fuse European music with tunes by Baul Shah Abdul Karim.
The event, to be held at the Sheldonian Theatre in England’s Oxford city on Jun 5, will be the first of its kind, according to the organisers.
Denis Noble, emeritus professor of Cardiovascular Physiology at the University of Oxford and a member of the Trobadors, said he has taught in six languages, but this is his first time working with Bangla music.
Anwar said that a free tour of Oxford University has been arranged on the day of the event to motivate British-Bangladeshi children to study at the university. The concert will be held in the evening.
"This will be an exceptional event for British-Bangladeshis living in Oxford. Italian opera singer Rossella Bondi, a member of Oxford Trobadors, and others along with Bengali artists Baul Shahid, Hasi Rani, and Gouri Choudhury will perform numbers by Shah Abdul Karim.”
- Anna Netrebko seeks distance from Putin after losing work
- Ukrainians fill streets with music, echoing past war zones
- Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins dies at 50
- Kyiv Calling: Ukraine band reinvents the Clash hit
- A Russian rapper brings his banned antiwar message to Istanbul
- Amadeus performs in Dhaka
- Ed Sheeran denies 'Shape of You' copyright claim
- Queens of the Stone Age singer dies at 57
- Anna Netrebko seeks distance from Putin after losing work
- Ukrainians fill streets with music, echoing past war zones
- Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ drummer, dies at 50
- Ukraine band adds new meaning to Clash hit with 'Kyiv Calling'
- A Russian rapper brings his banned antiwar message to Istanbul
- Romanian quartet Amadeus performs at Bangladesh wedding
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust him
- Bangladesh reports 56 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- A slap could sting the Smith family brand
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Russia in broad retreat from Kyiv, seeking to regroup from battering
- Joy becomes first Bangladeshi to score century against South Africa