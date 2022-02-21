Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2022 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 07:25 PM BdST
Abhijit Banerjee, noted music composer of many popular Bangla songs, has died at the age of 90.
He breathed his last on Monday at his home in Kolkata. He was suffering from health issues related to old age, according to the India media.
Abhijit had been admitted to a hospital and later discharged a few days ago.
Haimanti Shukla’s song ‘Ekhono Sarengita Bajche’,l and Asha Bhosle’s ‘O Pakhi Ure Aay’ are still very popular.
Abhijit will also be remembered for ‘Saradin Tomay Vebe’, sung by Subir Sen.
He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
The death of Abhijit comes at a time when the sub-continent is still grieving for the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Sandhya Mukherjee and Bappi Lahiri, who passed away earlier this month.
