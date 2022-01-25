‘Encanto’ soundtrack returns to No. 1, beating Gunna and The Weeknd

But the film’s catchy and eclectic songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda — drawing on salsa, bachata, hip-hop and classic Broadway — became sleeper hits once the film began streaming on Disney+ a month ago. For weeks, the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been unavoidable on TikTok, with fans making dance and singalong videos, helping make “Bruno” one of the top tracks on Spotify and Apple Music.

This week, the “Encanto” soundtrack returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s album chart, beating out competition from The Weeknd, Gunna and a new release by the Americana band The Lumineers. It is the second time “Encanto” has topped the chart, after going to No 1 two weeks ago and then dipping to No 3.

“Encanto” had the equivalent of 104,000 sales in the United States, including 125 million streams and 17,000 copies sold of the album as a complete package, according to MRC Data, Billboard’s tracking arm. “Encanto” is the first Disney soundtrack to have multiple turns at No. 1 since “Frozen,” which notched a total of 13 weeks at the top in the first half of 2014. “Bruno” is No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, behind Adele’s “Easy on Me,” which is at the top for a 10th week.

Last week’s top seller on the album chart, “DS4Ever” by Atlanta rapper Gunna, falls to No. 2 in its second week out, losing 36% of its equivalent sales, while The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” lost 59%, sliding one to No. 3.

Adele’s “30” is No. 4, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is No. 5, and The Lumineers’ “Brightside,” its first LP in 2 1/2 years, starts at No. 6.

©2022 The New York Times Company