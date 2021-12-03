Manson loses a Grammy nomination, and a songwriter gains one

Manson, the shock rocker who is being investigated by the authorities in Los Angeles on accusations of sexual assault (numerous women have come forward), had been nominated twice for his work with Kanye West, including in the album of the year category as a featured artist and a songwriter on West’s album “Donda,” and for best rap song, as one of the writers of West’s “Jail.”

Manson, whose real name — and official songwriting credit — is Brian Hugh Warner, has been removed from the rap song category; although Manson is credited as a writer on “Jail, Pt 2,” another track from “Donda,” he is not listed among the writers on the most current version of the album.

The addition of Chorney is more complex and offers a partial if confusing glimpse into the Grammys’ behind-the-scenes process of tabulating votes.

Chorney had been on an initial version of the ballot under best American roots song, for her song “Bored.” That version of the list, which circulated outside the Recording Academy in the days before the nominations were announced Nov 23, also had just eight slots for the top four categories; the day before that announcement, the Grammys’ board approved increasing that number to 10, adding artists including West and Taylor Swift. When the final nominations list came out, Chorney had been replaced by another artist, although some news outlets online still included her name.

This week, the Grammys added Chorney back in. She had been removed, the academy said, because the accounting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the awards’ longtime partner in collecting and tabulating votes, had performed an “audit” on the votes she received, and the academy decided to remove her name from the ballot.

“That audit has now concluded, and Ms Chorney’s recording has been added back in,” the academy said in a statement. “We apologise for any inconvenience this delay may have caused, but ensuring the integrity of our voting process is paramount.”

It offered no explanation for how the early nominations list, which contained Chorney’s name, was released.

Why was the audit conducted? In an interview Wednesday, Chorney said that Harvey Mason Jr, the academy’s CEO, told her in a phone call this week that she had been “flagged” because of her previous public comments about the Grammys. In 2011, her “Emotional Jukebox” was a surprise nominee for best Americana album. She was criticised at the time for “gaming the system” — she acknowledged using the Grammys’ website to promote herself, a common and permitted tactic at the time — and said she even got death threats. She helped make a movie about the experience titled “When I Sing.”

Days after this year’s nominations were announced, the Grammys came under scrutiny for giving nominations to figures like Manson and Louis CK, the comedian who in 2017 admitted to sexual misconduct. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Mason said that Grammy eligibility is based only on the recordings submitted for the awards, not any artist’s past behavior.

“We won’t look back at people’s history,” he said.

Chorney praised Mason for looking into the problem and addressing it quickly. When he called her, she said, “I was ecstatic. I felt validated.”

The Grammys ceremony will be held Jan 31 in Los Angeles, hosted by Trevor Noah.

