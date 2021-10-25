Singer Ed Sheeran says he has tested positive for the coronavirus
>>Traci Carl, The New York Times
Published: 25 Oct 2021 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 01:03 PM BdST
Singer Ed Sheeran announced Sunday on social media that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be cancelling public appearances and working at home, in quarantine.
It wasn’t immediately clear what appearances would be cancelled or rescheduled, or whether Sheeran was sick with symptoms of COVID-19.
The news came days before the Friday release of his new album, “=” (or “equals”). The 14-song album includes his recently released single, “Bad Habits.”
And it comes just after Sheeran had been announced as the musical guest for “Saturday Night Live” on Nov 6.
The four-time Grammy winner took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his bestselling album “÷” (or “divide”).
© 2021 The New York Times Company
More stories
- At Spears’ hearing, this Twitter feed scooped the world
- Rolling Stones kick off tour with tribute to Watts
- R Kelly convicted of sex crimes
- Yohani: grateful for success, eager for more
- Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at VMAs
- Spears' father asks for conservatorship to end
- Abba previews first album in 40 years
- ABBA announces first new album in 40 years
Recent Stories
- At Britney Spears’ hearing, this Twitter feed scooped the world
- Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts with video tribute
- R Kelly convicted of luring women, underage girls for sex
- Her song tops 100m views on YouTube. But Yohani is ready to do more
- Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at Video Music Awards
- In surprise move, Britney Spears' father asks for conservatorship to end
Opinion
Most Read
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
- Fearsome dinosaur that stalked Australia was a timid plant eater
- She is breaking glass ceilings in space, but facing sexism on earth
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Vested quarters are trying to tarnish Bangladesh's image, says Hasina