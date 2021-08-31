Aaliyah’s ‘One in a Million’ finally cracks the Billboard top 10
>> Ben Sisario, The New York Times
Published: 31 Aug 2021 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 11:45 AM BdST
Vinyl helped Olivia Rodrigo reclaim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard album chart this week, while a long-delayed arrival on streaming brought a 25-year-old album by Aaliyah to the Top 10 for the first time.
Rodrigo’s “Sour” notches a fifth week at No. 1 with the equivalent of 133,000 sales in the United States, according to MRC Data, Billboard’s tracking service. It had 70 million streams, very good for a 3-month-old album. But it was the album’s release on vinyl that sent “Sour” back to the top. It sold 76,000 copies on LP, the second-best weekly number for a vinyl album in at least 30 years, after Taylor Swift sold 102,000 copies of “Evermore” in June. Just a few weeks ago, Billie Eilish sold 73,000 of her latest, “Happier Than Ever.”
The success of these albums reflects the rising popularity of vinyl records, which last year in the United States generated greater retail revenue than CDs for the first time since 1986. But the releases have also benefited from a Billboard chart rule that went into effect last October. Before then, many vinyl sales were counted when fans first placed their order; even if the record wasn’t ready yet, fans often received a downloadable copy while they waited. Now, those sales count once the record is shipped to a customer — allowing many artists to rack up weeks’ or months’ worth of advance sales.
Also this week, rapper Trippie Redd opens at No. 2 with “Trip at Knight,” and Lorde’s new “Solar Power” makes its debut at No. 5. Rod Wave’s 5-month-old “SoulFly” lands at No. 3 after a deluxe reissue, and Doja Cat’s recent “Planet Her” is No. 4.
“One in a Million,” the second album by R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in 2001 at age 22, has long been absent from the market. But a recent deal made by the company that controls her catalogue — run by a man who happens to be her uncle — brought it back in print and finally began releasing Aaliyah’s music on streaming services.
This week, “One in a Million,” which had stalled at No. 18 when released in 1996, lands at No. 10. It was not Aaliyah’s first time ever in the Top 10, however. Her third album, “Aaliyah” (2001), went to No. 1, and a posthumous collection, “I Care 4 U” (2002), reached No. 3.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- The uniform cool of Charlie Watts
- R Kelly accuser tells of singer's violence, control
- An Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music
- The struggle to save a house of music, and Its legacy
- R Kelly thought Aaliyah, 15, was pregnant with his baby
- ‘Black Album’ helped me beat the odds. Will we finally even them?
- Ex-Slipknot drummer Jordison dies at 46
- After two decades in music, Yola expands her powers
- The uniform cool of Charlie Watts
- Charlie Watts, bedrock drummer for the Rolling Stones, dies at 80
- R Kelly accuser tells of singer's violence, control
- A celebrated Afghan school fears the Taliban will stop the music
- The struggle to save a house of music, and Its legacy
- Ex-manager says R Kelly thought Aaliyah, 15, was pregnant with his baby
Most Read
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing in India, dies in hospital
- Zia's grave will be removed from parliament premises: minister
- ‘Show source of income’: Bangladesh making guidelines on setting up worship, funeral places
- ‘Grace under pressure': How AUW students were evacuated from Afghanistan
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus caseload approaches 1.5m; another 94 die in a day
- Families of LGBT activist Xulhaz, friend Tonoy demand death penalties for the killers
- For France, American vines still mean sour grapes
- At 6-days-old, she went into foster care. At 7-years-old, she was dead