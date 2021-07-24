Nation to pay last respects to folk music icon Fakir Alamgir at Shaheed Minar
Giltz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2021 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2021 11:22 AM BdST
The mortal remains of Fakir Alamgir will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for the nation to pay homage to the folk music legend.
His coffin will be kept there for an hour from 12 pm Saturday, his son Mashuk Alamgir said.
Before that, Fakir will receive a guard of honour at Pallima Sangsad in Khilgaon for his contributions as a freedom fighter during Bangladesh's liberation struggle in 1971.
His first namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayer is also set to be held at the Pallima Sangsad followed by a second one at the Khilgaon Matir Masjid (mosque) after the Asr prayers.
Later in the the Fakir will be laid to rest at the Khilgaon Taltala Cemetery, according to his family.
Fakir Alamgir breathed his last at United Hospital around 11pm on Friday due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 71.
Alamgir, who was fully vaccinated against the disease, was diagnosed with the respiratory illness on Jul 14. He was hospitalised the next day due to breathing distress.
Known as a Gana Sangeet singer, later a pop artist, and his work with Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the 1971 Liberation War, he won the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award, in 1999.
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have led the nation in paying tribute to Alamgir.
They remembered the role he played in strengthening patriotism and the Liberation War spirit among the youth through his songs.
Hamid and Hasina also extended sympathy to his family and prayed for him.
- Fakir Alamgir dies
- 'Their goal is make me feel like I'm crazy': Spears
- What next for Britney Spears
- Robots can make music, but can they sing?
- Two key Britney Spears aides quit
- Swift rejoins ‘Folklore’ crew, and 8 more new songs
- Britney pushed for years to end conservatorship
- YouTube isn’t the music villain anymore
- Bangladeshi folk music icon Fakir Alamgir dies of COVID aged 71
- 'Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy,' tearful Britney Spears tells court
- Britney Spears conservatorship: What happens next?
- Robots can make music, but can they sing?
- Two key Britney Spears aides quit in fallout from singer's testimony
- Taylor Swift rejoins her ‘Folklore’ crew, and 8 more new songs
Most Read
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Bangladesh re-enters its ‘strictest’ coronavirus lockdown yet after Eid break
- Dhaka streets are virtually empty as 'strictest' lockdown sets in
- Bangladeshi folk music icon Fakir Alamgir dies of COVID aged 71
- Bangladesh reports 6,364 new virus cases, another 166 die
- Bangladesh to lower vaccine eligibility age to 18: DGHS
- Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation
- Liverpool loses its UNESCO World Heritage status
- Operator suspended after ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar in Munshiganj
- Hasina sends Haribhanga mango to Imran Khan in 'goodwill gesture'