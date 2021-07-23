Home > Music

Bangladeshi folk music icon Fakir Alamgir dies of COVID aged 71

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jul 2021 11:43 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2021 11:51 PM BdST

Folk music legend Fakir Alamgir has died from COVID-19 under hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 71.

He breathed his last at United Hospital around 11pm on Friday, his son Mashuque Alamgir Rajeeb said.

Known as a Gana Sangeet singer, later a pop artist, and his work with Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the 1971 Liberation War, he won the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award, in 1999.

