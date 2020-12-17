test en news 2
dev bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2020 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2020 08:06 PM BdST
Under Biden, Justice Dept lawyers seek a shield from partisan battles
Since President Donald Trump took office, the Justice Department has been under sustained attack as he questioned whether the lawyers and investigators who serve the country were loyalists who supported his personal agenda or traitors who should be rooted out and fired.
More stories
- Cellist Yo-Yo Ma offers ‘Songs of Comfort and Hope’
- Dylan sells his songwriting catalogue
- Best albums of 2020
- Taylor Swift performs ‘Folklore’ in a studio concert
- AC/DC debuts at No. 1
- It’s a new day for new age music
- How a rising jazz pianist's NYC dreams were shattered
- Van Halen, virtuoso of the rock guitar, dies
Recent Stories
Opinion
Most Read