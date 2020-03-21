Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2020 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 05:08 PM BdST
Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday.
The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said.
"The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency."
Rogers embarked on a world farewell tour in 2016 but in April 2018 he cancelled the last few shows citing "a series of health challenges."
Rogers, a three-time Grammy winner and a Country Music Hall of Famer, was best known for songs like "The Gambler" and his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton "Islands in the Stream."
After beginning his career in the 1950s with a jazz group, Rogers went solo in the 1970s and released his break-through single "Lucille" in 1977.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
- Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'
- Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34
- He wanted to be pope. He settled for conducting the metropolitan opera
- Swedish Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61
- Study reveals music's universal patterns across societies worldwide
Most Read
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Italy tightens lockdown screw further as coronavirus deaths rocket
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers