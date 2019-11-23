Home > Music

Study reveals music's universal patterns across societies worldwide

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Nov 2019 03:13 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 03:13 AM BdST

From love songs to dance tunes to lullabies, music made in disparate cultures worldwide displays certain universal patterns, according to a study by researchers who suggest a commonality in the way human minds create music.

The study, published on Thursday, focused on musical recordings and ethnographic records from 60 societies around the world including such diverse cultures as the Highland Scots in Scotland, Nyangatom nomads in Ethiopia, Mentawai rain forest dwellers in Indonesia, the Saramaka descendants of African slaves in Suriname and Aranda hunter-gatherers in Australia.

Music was broadly found to be associated with behaviours including infant care, dance, love, healing, weddings, funerals, warfare, processions and religious rituals.

The researchers detected strong similarities in musical features across the various cultures, according to Samuel Mehr, a Harvard University research associate in psychology and the lead author of the study published in the journal Science.

"The study gives credence to the idea that there is some sort of set of governing rules for how human minds produce music worldwide. And that's something we could not really test until we had a lot of data about music from many different cultures," Mehr said.

Penn State University anthropology professor Luke Glowacki, a study co-author, said many ethnomusicologists have believed that the features in a given piece of music are most heavily influenced by the culture from which the music originates.

"We found something very different," Glowacki said. "Instead of music being primarily shaped by the culture it is from, the social function of the piece of music influences its features much more strongly."

"Dance songs sound a certain way around the world because they have a specific function. Lullabies around the world sound a certain way because they have a specific function. If music were entirely shaped by culture and not human psychology you wouldn't expect these deep similarities to emerge in extremely diverse cultures," Glowacki added.

Manvir Singh, a graduate student in Harvard's department of human evolutionary biology and another study co-author, noted that lullabies tended to be slow and fluid across societies while dance songs tended to be fast, lively, rhythmic and pulsating.

The researchers examined hundreds of recordings from libraries and private collections globally.

"The fact that a lullaby, healing song or dance song from the British Isles or anywhere else in the world has many musical features in common with the same kind of song from hunter-gatherers in Australia or horticulturalists in Africa is remarkable," Glowacki said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Villagers play traditional musical instruments during an event celebrating National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Dhading, Nepal, June 30, 2019. Reuters

Music's universal patterns revealed

Fuad returns with new album

FILE PHOTO: 2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, US, Aug 26, 2019 - Taylor Swift. REUTERS

Taylor Swift escalates battle with old label

Representational image

Man leaves his 310-year-old violin on a train

File Photo

Bengal Classical Music Fest off again

FILE PHOTO: Ozzy Osbourne attends a news conference to announce the

Ozzy Osbourne again postpones tour

Ric Ocasek of The Cars performs in support of their album

Singer Ric Ocasek dies

Camilo Sesto in 2009 at a news conference in Mexico City. He sold millions of records worldwide and had more than 50 No.1 hits. The New York Times

Spain’s romantic hitmaker dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.