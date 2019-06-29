Megadeth's Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer; band cancels 2019 shows
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2019 09:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 09:17 PM BdST
Dave Mustaine, lead singer and guitarist for the heavy metal band Megadeth, has said he has been diagnosed with throat cancer, forcing the band to cancel most of its 2019 shows.
Megadeth had been scheduled to perform this year in Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Buenos Aires and other cities in North and South America.
“I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate,” Mustaine said in a statement on Facebook o June 18. “Treatment has already begun.”
Megadeth, which was formed in 1983 and helped pioneer a style called thrash metal, reached the height of its popularity in the late 1980s and 1990s with albums such as “Countdown to Extinction” and “Youthanasia.”
Mustaine is known for his shredding, a fast style of rock lead guitar playing.
Mustaine, 57, and his bandmates were in the studio working on a follow-up to their 2016 album “Dystopia,” the singer said, adding he could not “wait for everyone to hear” it.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters
Critics waiting for
us to fail: Bairstow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer; band cancels 2019 shows
- Taylor Swift releases song and petition calling for LGBTQ equality
- ‘Hadestown’ director Rachel Chavkin: Diversity ‘is not a pipeline issue’
- The Cranberries pay tribute to late singer with final album
- Aga Khan Music Award laureates receive $500,000 prizes
- Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks speak up for women at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- Dick Dale, king of the surf guitar, is dead at 81
Most Read
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Raushon visits ailing Ershad at Dhaka CMH
- Argentina see off Venezuela to set up titanic Copa clash with Brazil
- Police to grill three murder suspects of Refat in Barguna
- Home minister launches Tk 6 billion renovation of Dhaka’s old prison
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Busy bees interrupt South Africa and Sri Lanka… again
- Amla, Du Plessis cruise as South Africa dent Sri Lanka hopes at World Cup