AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert

The Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert will be held at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Rahman visited the venue on Monday, a day after his arrival, as last-minute preparations for the concert were ongoing, organiser Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

Sales of ticket also began on Monday. Tickets in three categories are priced at Tk 10,000, Tk 5,000 and Tk 1,000.

Visitors can enter the venue from 3pm. The organisers have made it mandatory for visitors to wear masks.

Bangladeshi band Miles and singer Momtaz Begum will also perform before Rahman.

He will perform a Hindi and a Bangla song on Bangabandhu.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be among the guests.

Rahman had performed in a concert organised by BCB before the 2014 T20 World Cup.