Bangladesh celebrating Bangabandhu as a pioneer of peace, freedom and humanity

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was joined by her Bhutan counterpart Lotay Tshering at the National Parade Ground, the main venue of the celebrations, in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.

The day’s ceremony, based on the theme ‘Pioneer of Peace, Freedom and Humanity’, opened with the national anthem.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen delivered a speech welcoming the guests following recitations from religious scriptures.

Former foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and political scientist Rounaq Jahan will discuss Bangabandhu’s role in peace in the first session.

The programme will also include the broadcast of a video message of Pope Francis from the Vatican.

The second session will consist of a cultural show after a half-an-hour break. The programme is broadcast live on television, radio and streamed online on social media platforms.

The cultural segment will contain a show on Bhutanese aesthetics dedicated to Bangabandhu, a title animation video on the theme ‘Mujib Chirantan’ or ‘Eternal Mujib’, Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Sangeet, folk music, special dance show, parts of a video of the 1971 ‘Concert for Bangladesh’, among others. Singers will also sing songs from the concert.